Video: Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet controversially sent off for this challenge on the Frenchman’s full La Liga debut

FC Barcelona
Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet was controversially shown a straight red card on his full La Liga debut for the Blaugrana in the 35th minute of their match against Girona this evening.

Lenglet was show a straight red after the referee consulted VAR showing that Lenglet appeared to connect with Girona’s Pere Pons

After the referee consulted VAR Lenglet was shown a straight red card after the footage appeared to show Lenglet’s left elbow strike Girona’s Pere Pons in the face.

Check out the controversial red card below: 

Fans reacted to the controversial sending off on Twitter: 

Lenglet may well have been unlucky to have been sent off for the challenge and a red card coming on his full La Liga debut will certainly make tonight a day to forget for the former Sevilla man.

French centre-back Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla this summer for a fee understood to be £32m according to BBC Sport.

