Former Middlesborough striker Cristhian Stuani shocked Barcelona with a quick-fire double when the sides met on Sunday evening at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona were helpless when it came to stopping Christian Stuani with Girona taking full advantage following the sending off of Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet.

Stuani equalised for minnows Girona on the stroke of half-time only 10 minutes after Lenglet’s sending off. Stuani capitalised on a poor clearance from Gerard Pique before hitting the back of the net.

The frontman showed great awareness to get his side back on level terms with the defending champions.

Stuani was on hand again only 7 minutes into the second half to showcase his lethal ability in front of goal by firing Girona into a shock 2-1 lead.

Stuani smashed the ball into the top corner after teammate Portu’s shot was saved by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

10-men Barcelona have well and truly been shocked by mid-table Girona this evening and pressure will be mounting on manager Ernesto Valverde after tonight’s showing.