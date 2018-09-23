Video: PRICELESS David Luiz reaction as Chelsea man loses his cool on teqball table with Jorginho

Chelsea duo David Luiz and Jorginho looked like they were enjoying a friendly game on the teqball table. That was before the former started to get frustrated.

Both players were initially showing off their technical quality with some flicks and tricks on the teqball table but it soon became apparent Jorginho was winning the battle.

SEE MORE: Pundit and Liverpool hero picks Eden Hazard over Mohamed Salah, explains choice and tips Chelsea ace to hit Sarri target

With Luiz unable to keep the game going on two separate occasions, much to the amusement of his Chelsea teammate as seen in the video below, the centre-half started to lose his patience and proceeded to volley the ball straight at Jorginho.

Both men saw the funny side of it, but this is definitely Jorginho 1-0 David Luiz…