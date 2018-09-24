AC Milan transfer news: €50m-rated Brazilian starlet also on radar of Serie A rivals

AC Milan will reportedly face competition from Roma as both clubs have been paired with an interest in Brazilian youngster Pedro Guilherme.

The 21-year-old has been busy making quite the impression for Fluminense, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 23 appearances.

However, he is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury which is expected to keep him out until March next year, and so that will surely be a concern for any interested parties in terms of how well he recovers and comes back from the blow.

According to Calciomercato though, via Sportmediaset, Roma have now joined Milan in a transfer scrap to land his signature, with the same publication noting earlier this month that Pedro has a €50m release clause in his current contract.

There is no doubt that Milan need to bolster their attacking options as Gennaro Gattuso is short behind Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone, with the latter currently out injured which in turn is forcing Higuain to play heavy minutes.

With that in mind, a move for Pedro would make sense, but given the injury blow mentioned above coupled with his sizeable transfer fee, it has to be argued that it could be a dangerous gamble for either Milan or Roma to take.

It would seem sensible to now wait until he recovers and gets back to full fitness to see if he can continue to show his early promise, and if so, it’s still debatable as to whether he’s worth a huge €50m, albeit Calciomercato add that Milan were valuing him closer to €30m.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but it’s suggested that Milan will now have to potentially fend off Roma if they wish to add the Brazilian starlet to their squad in the future.