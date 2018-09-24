Arsenal injury news: Gunners face anxious wait for further tests on key figure

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos after he picked up a knee problem in the win over Everton on Sunday.

The summer signing has been a pivotal figure for Unai Emery so far this season, playing every minute prior to being forced off in the first half at the Emirates this past weekend.

Given his experience and defensive solidity, he will be a major miss for the Gunners if he is forced to miss playing time, and as per the tweet below from freelance injury analyst, Emery has conceded that only further tests on Monday will reveal the extent of the problem.

Rob Holding was introduced to fill the void against Everton in the 2-0 win and impressed, and so perhaps the Spanish tactician does have the required quality and depth to manage.

Nevertheless, given what Sokratis can offer the side, he’ll undoubtedly hope that he has escaped any serious damage and will be available sooner rather than later.

It is a headache for Arsenal though, particularly given that they’re now on a good run of results and will be keen to enjoy that consistency in the starting line-up.

Further, the 30-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the absence of Laurent Koscielny, and coupled with the fact that the Gunners have four games in the next fortnight, it’s not an ideal time to lose players to injury.

It remains to be seen what the tests show, but they’ll certainly be hoping that it isn’t serious.