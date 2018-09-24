Arsenal interested in signing £20m World Cup sensation from Ligue 1

Arsenal are reportedly considering making contact with Rennes over a potential deal for Ismaila Sarr, who starred for Senegal in Russia this summer.

The 20-year-old impressed at the World Cup as Senegal fought valiantly for a place in the knockout phase of the competition, narrowly missing out after a 1-0 defeat to Columbia in their final group game.

The winger returned to club duty with Rennes after his disappointment at international level with a point to prove and has hit the ground running at the start of the new Ligue 1 season.

Sarr has scored twice in the first six matches of the new campaign in France and also got his name on the scoresheet in the Europa League last Thursday, scoring a thunderbolt against Jablonec during a 2-1 victory for Les Rouges et Noirs.

According to the Mirror, the midfielder’s performances have attracted the interest of Arsenal in the Premier League, who are keeping an eye on the Senegalese sensation as his career progresses.

Rennes have slapped a £20 million price tag on Sarr’s head and the club insists that he will not be let go in January, despite Inter Milan and several other big European names also keeping tabs on him.

Arsenal have made a solid start to the season in England under new manager Unai Emery, securing 12 points out of a possible 18 so far and winning their last four games in succession.

The Gunners are looking menacing going forward with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette linking up to great effect in the final third, however, according to the Mirror, Emery will be looking at reinforcements in wide areas when the transfer window re-opens.

This particular story looks set to simmer in the background until after Christmas, but Arsenal fans may already be excited at the prospect of Sarr being brought to the Emirates, given his pace and fearlessness in advanced positions as well as his youthful exuberance.