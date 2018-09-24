Barcelona want World Cup winner, plot bid in January with PSG also eyeing Chelsea star

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the World Cup winner.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a fundamental figure for club and country in recent years, winning domestic titles and a World Cup this past summer to prove his worth.

SEE MORE: Chelsea urged to raid rivals for 103-goal marksman to solve major problem by pundit

In turn, Chelsea will undoubtedly have no interest in letting him leave Stamford Bridge, but there have been issues so far this season given his new role under Maurizio Sarri.

It’s questionable as to whether the more attacking position that Kante holds is going to get the best out of him, as particularly in the West Ham game this past weekend, the French international did look as though he was struggling.

Whether that’s enough for him to consider an exit remains to be seen as he remains a pivotal part of the Italian tactician’s plans, but according to Sportmediaset, both Barcelona and PSG are said to be ready to test Chelsea’s resolve in the January transfer window.

Given Barca signed both Arthur and Arturo Vidal this past summer, it’s questionable as to whether or not they really need to strengthen coach Ernesto Valverde’s midfield any further.

A return to France is perhaps an option for Kante given the sentimental value involved, but time will tell if he is open to the idea of ending his successful stint in England just yet.

With Chelsea and Sarri seemingly primed to target major honours this season, Kante will undoubtedly continue to remain professional and humble as he has always been while refusing to allow speculation around his future to influence his performances.