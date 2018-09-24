Chelsea team news: 22-year-old starlet ruled out of Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be unavailable for the Blues against Liverpool in the League Cup on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has an ongoing fitness problem which saw him ruled out of action against Cardiff City and West Ham United in Chelsea’s last two Premier League games.

Loftus-Cheek sustained a shin injury while on international duty with England earlier in the month, but it is unclear whether or not that is the same issue he is still suffering with at this stage.

The English starlet’s frustrating spell at Stamford Bridge has continued this season, with new boss Maurizio Sarri yet to hand him a place in the starting line-up and the midfielder has been struck yet another blow on Monday.

According to the Telegraph, Loftus Cheek will not be fit to play for around 7 days, which means he will miss Chelsea’s trip to Anfield in two days time.

The Blues have started the season strongly, picking up 16 points out of a possible 18 so far domestically while impressing pundits and fans alike with their free-flowing, fluid attacking style under Sarri’s stewardship.

Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Cesc Fabregas are all currently ahead of Loftus-Cheek in the pecking order at the club, which means that cup competitions will be the best chance for him to feature in the coming months.

However, if his fitness troubles persist, the athletic, skilful and supremely talented midfielder may yet find himself completely out of the picture, which could see him seek a move away from the club in January.

Loftus-Cheek spent last season out on loan with Crystal Palace, where he produced consistent high-level performances to earn himself a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad in Russia this summer.

Blues supporters will be fully aware of the attributes he possesses, but for the sake of his future development, they might also understand if he were to move on to pastures new in search of regular playing time in the near future.