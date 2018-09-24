Jamie Redknapp believes that Chelsea are missing a target man to follow in the footsteps of Diego Costa and Didier Drogba, and he has just the solution.

The Blues have struggled to get goals out of either Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud consistently so far this season, and that could ultimately end up costing them in their pursuit of major honours.

Eden Hazard, Pedro, Willian and others have chipped in, but it would undoubtedly make life easier for Maurizio Sarri if he had a reliable option up top to get them goals.

Redknapp believes that the solution isn’t far away from Stamford Bridge, as he has suggested that Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic could be the man to fill the void at Chelsea and give them a real presence up front like they previously had with the likes of Costa and Drogba when they thrived and enjoyed great success.

“Fulham fans won’t thank me for saying this but he would be a perfect fit for Chelsea,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column. “Mitrovic is more physical than Alvaro Morata and has more pace than Olivier Giroud.

“As a successor to Didier Drogba and Diego Costa, Mitrovic could fit the bill.”

It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old does appear on Chelsea’s transfer radar, but there is no denying that he has settled well at Fulham and is starting to mature and lead the line like a top forward.

The Serbian international has got five goals in six league games so far this season, taking his career tally to 103 goals in 256 games, and so time will tell if it’s enough to attract the attention of the top clubs in England.

There is an argument to suggest that Chelsea could benefit from having a proper target man in the line-up to help open up space for the likes of Hazard to exploit. Whether or not Mitrovic is ready for that step up remains to be seen, but it’s not a bad suggestion from Redknapp in truth.

Whether he’s a type of player that fits into Sarri’s style of football though is another matter completely…