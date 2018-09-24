Emery reveals how hard he is finding life in England as Arsenal manager

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admits he has found his first two months in the Premier League ‘very hard’ after a mixed start to the season.

The Gunners are currently six points behind Liverpool in the table after losing two of their first six matches this term against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Since the 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge, Emery’s men have embarked on a five-match winning streak in all competitions, most recently picking up a 2-0 victory against Everton on Sunday.

The Spanish boss is a huge advocate of pressing the opposition high up the pitch and playing out from the back, which his squad is gradually getting used to, but the project he has embarked on at the Emirates will likely take some time to bear fruit in the form of trophies.

Speaking at FIFA’s The Best Awards ceremony on Monday, Emery spoke to Gary Neville about his time in England so far, revealing that he has been impressed by the high level of competition in the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners head coach said: “It’s very hard. They are very great teams here and every match, like yesterday against Everton, is very difficult.

“[There are] very good players, I think the best players and best teams in the world in this competition, they are here.

“I think we are improving every day and I am very happy.

“But we need also time, we need to continue working, improving. Winning is better I think to find this but I think we are on the way.”

Arsenal will play Brentford in a third round Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday at the Emirates, where they will be hoping to avoid an upset to progress to the next stage of the competition.

? @UnaiEmery_‘s September so far… ? Nine points out of nine in the @PremierLeague

? First win in our @EuropaLeague group

?? 11 goals scored in the process Let’s keep going ? pic.twitter.com/rNOsWgZ45T — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 24, 2018

Emery will then prepare his squad for a return to Premier League action in another home game against Watford on Saturday and supporters will be expecting the team to continue their winning streak with another three points.