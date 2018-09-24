How Man Utd could line up vs Derby: Strong XI from Mourinho, summer signing may get nod

Man Utd take on Derby County in their League Cup clash on Tuesday night, with Jose Mourinho undoubtedly eager to get his hands on more silverware this season.

Particularly after the disappointing draw with Wolves at the weekend, the Red Devils will be in need of a confidence-boosting win in midweek and that could in turn result in a strong line-up at Old Trafford.

SEE MORE: Man Utd tipped to launch €50m bid for exciting Brazilian starlet to address key area

Derby have started the season well in the Championship under Frank Lampard, collecting 16 points from their opening nine games to sit in sixth place in the table.

With that in mind too, it could force Mourinho to put his faith in a strong XI and avoid making too many changes to risk what would be a damaging cup exit especially given the pressure he remains under.

As a result, the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly could feature, while summer signing Diogo Dalot could be given minutes.

Sanchez has really struggled to find his best form at Old Trafford, and so it may be worth given him this game as an opportunity to boost his confidence.

Meanwhile, after his impressive debut, it should be the ideal opportunity to help Dalot improve his match fitness and sharpness and continue to knock on the door for a regular place in the starting XI.

Elsewhere, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira and Sergio Romero could be in line for run-outs too and so despite changes being made, there is an obvious depth to this Man Utd squad with quality options ready to come in.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho agrees with this possible XI, but he’ll surely be keen to enjoy some cup runs this season to avoid being left empty-handed like last year.

Possible Man Utd XI: Romero; Dalot, Bailly, Jones, Young; Pereira, McTominay; Mata, Lingard, Sanchez; Martial.