Karius reveals resentment towards Sergio Ramos after Champions League final incident

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius says he is still waiting for an apology from Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos after his challenge left him with a concussion.

The Los Blancos captain clashed with Karius in the first half of the Champions League final in Kiev back in May, which had a huge impact on the rest of the contest. The Reds ‘keeper made two shocking errors in the second period to hand Madrid a 3-1 victory, but doctors later proved that he suffered a head injury in his collision with Ramos.

The 25-year-old was Jurgen Klopp’s number one shot-stopper last season, as the 5-time European champions reached the showpiece event once again whilst also finishing 4th in the Premier League.

SEE ALSO: Video: Man City fans troll Liverpool with own version of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’

Maurizio Sarri reveals how long it will take Chelsea to reach level of Liverpool

Mario Gotze advised to join Liverpool in January transfer window by Borussia Dortmund team-mate

However, Karius endured widespread criticism in the wake of his display in the final, which ultimately cost him his position between the sticks at Anfield, with Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson drafted in from AS Roma as his replacement this summer.

The German was sent out on loan to Besiktas soon after that deal was finalised, where he is hoping to resurrect his career and prove his doubters wrong, but he clearly still harbours some resentment towards Ramos, as in an interview with Bild he stated: “I don’t know if Sergio Ramos deliberately injured me.

“Only he knows, but it’s not important.

“However, he has never said sorry to me. The tests that they did on me showed I had a visual impairment.”

Ramos also became a villain that fateful night in Kiev for inadvertently injuring Reds talisman Mohamed Salah and has faced down hateful comments from fans across Merseyside ever since.

The Madrid skipper certainly had a huge influence on the final outcome, however, it is extremely unlikely that he set about purposely hurting either of the two men.

Luck simply deserted Liverpool when they needed it most and the experience and quality of Zinedine Zidane’s side was ultimately telling on a night of high drama and emotion.

Unfortunately, Karius will now always be remembered for his failings on the biggest stage, regardless of how much he tries to shift the blame, so perhaps he should now use that pain as motivation to improve and focus 100% on his current duties in Turkey.