Man Utd face transfer scrap for three-time Serie A winner as PSG eye swoop

Man Utd reportedly face competition from Paris Saint-Germain with both clubs now linked with a swoop for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the top left-backs in Europe as he has been fundamental in helping the Bianconeri maintain their domestic dominance in recent years.

That has led to three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and a run to the Champions League final in 2017 where they came up just short.

Nevertheless, having now established himself as an accomplished left-back both defensively and in an attacking sense, it’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest from other clubs.

According to The Sun, via Le 10 Sport, Man Utd could face competition for his signature next year as PSG are now said to be interested in the possibility of prising him away from Turin.

It has to be asked if the move even makes sense for the Red Devils any longer, given that Luke Shaw has started to produce consistently and has been a key figure for Jose Mourinho so far this season.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that Mourinho has quality cover in Ashley Young if needed, it’s questionable if it’s a sensible idea for the club to then splash out on a player like Alex Sandro.

Competition for places is of course crucial at the highest level, especially with United looking to compete on various fronts.

Nevertheless, neither Shaw nor Sandro would surely be willing to accept being second choice or being part of a rotation, and so it remains to be seen if a concrete offer from the Premier League giants is made.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa at his disposal in that department already, so again, question marks could be raised as to whether Sandro would be a useful signing or not.