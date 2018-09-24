(Picture) PSG star Dani Alves’ outrageous outfit turns heads at FIFA’s ‘The Best’ ceremony

Paris Saint Germain full-back Dani Alves arrived at FIFA’s The Best Award ceremony earlier this evening in eye-catching attire, alongside his wife.

The best players in world football are in attendance at the event in London this evening as the largest company in the sport reveals who will win this year’s coveted ‘The Best’ title.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo have all been shortlisted in the top three for the prize, with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi missing out on a place among the finalists despite another stellar year with the Spanish champions.

Alves, who plays for PSG and Brazil, has arrived in the English capital with his stunning another half Joana Sanz and he has attempted to steal the spotlight away from her with an outrageous diamond encrusted blazer.

Check out the images below courtesy of several Twitter accounts including Goal, Bleacher Report and a couple poking fun at the 35-year-old:

Best-dressed at #TheBest FIFA awards? Candidates include: Dani Alves, Gareth Southgate, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard. pic.twitter.com/VRYyBxrJAy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 24, 2018

Dani Alves always shows up to #TheBest in style ? pic.twitter.com/VcW6RMMByS — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 24, 2018

Whether he’s on the pitch or at the #Fifathebest awards, Dani Alves always looks sharp! pic.twitter.com/dK9c8k8IVB — Goal (@goal) September 24, 2018