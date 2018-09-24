Sky Sports pundits pick their top four: Surprise snub of giants, possible new champions

Graeme Souness believes either Man City or Liverpool will win the Premier League title, while Man Utd fans won’t want to hear Jamie Carragher’s prediction.

The Sky Sports pundits have taken stock of the starts made by the big six after six games, with Liverpool leading the way with a 100% record thus far.

Man City and Chelsea currently occupy the next two spots, but Tottenham come in fifth with Arsenal and Man Utd behind them in sixth and seventh respectively.

It’s been a mixed bag for those three to this point, as Unai Emery, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho have all had their issues so far this season which have raised doubts over their ability to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football for next season.

In turn, Souness isn’t convinced by Arsenal’s ability to do it, while he has suggested that Tottenham or United will join them in dropping out. As for Carragher, he’s gone with Man Utd and Arsenal to finish outside of the top four.

“Six games in, it’s very difficult but I’d go Liverpool or Man City, then Chelsea, Man Utd or Tottenham and Arsenal sixth. I don’t think Arsenal will get there,” Souness told Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Carragher added: “On the evidence of what we’ve seen in these first six games, I’d say Arsenal and Manchester United. The others look a bit further ahead but it’s really tight.”

Given it’s so early in the season, it’s surely impossible to give a realistic opinion as so much could change between now and the end of the campaign.

From dips in form to injuries to pivotal figures or even pressure coming into play in crucial moments. While it’s fair to suggest right now that Arsenal and United may be pipped to the line given that they’ve perhaps struggled most so far this year, both have picked up their form recently and so time will tell if they can achieve their objective.

As for Liverpool, on the small sample size of the season so far, Jurgen Klopp’s men certainly look well placed to be the biggest threats to Pep Guardiola and Man City.