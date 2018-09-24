Video: Furious Lionel Messi refused to shake referee’s hand after Barcelona held to draw

It’s fair to say that Lionel Messi was far from impressed with the referee after Barcelona’s draw with Girona on Sunday, as evidenced in the video below.

The Argentine legend scored the opening goal of the game but after falling behind having been reduced to 10 men with Clement Lenglet seeing red, Gerard Pique was able to rescue a point for the hosts at the Nou Camp.

SEE MORE: Why Lionel Messi was furious with Ernesto Valverde after Barcelona held to draw

As they dropped their first points of the La Liga season and failed to leapfrog rivals Real Madrid to restore their lead, it seems as though tempers flared after the game as Messi wasn’t interested in shaking hands with the referee, as seen in the video below.

Whether it simply stemmed from the Lenglet decision or perhaps his treatment of the Barcelona players throughout, the official clearly wasn’t in Messi’s good books and he certainly let him know about it.

Messi and the Catalan giants will now look to put that disappointment behind them and focus on winning against Leganes in midweek to continue what has been a solid start to the season in general. Lenglet though will of course play no part after his dismissal, which ultimately proved costly.