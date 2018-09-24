Video: Real Madrid unveil spectacular plans for the new Bernabeu

Real Madrid have released a video showing exactly how the Santiago Bernabeu will look after new renovations are completed over the next few years.

The European champions current home is widely revered as one of the best stadiums in European football, with a huge capacity of 81,000.

The Bernabeu is already a ground fit for the biggest club in the world, but it’s about to get a makeover, as new designs have been released to the public on Monday ahead of proposed upgrades starting in 2019.

SEE ALSO: (Photo) Real Madrid star mocks VAR after goal vs Espanyol is finally given

Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Espanyol: These fans are all excited over one specific inclusion

Video: Priceless Marcelo reaction as Luka Modric nutmegs Vinicius in Real Madrid training

Although the stadium capacity will not be increased, a new retractable roof is being installed, which will cover the entire pitch, with the underlying aim of the project to improve the overall comfort and accessibility within the ground for supporters, as Talk Sport reports.

According to Talk Sport, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez explained the club’s vision for the new and improved stadium in front of officials on Monday: “Our plan was approved for the stadium in May 2017 and it is definitive which gives us free rein over the construction.

“We now have to tender the works and approve the financing proposal.

“We hope that work can start at the beginning of next year and it is estimated that it will take three-and-a-half years to complete.

“The cost was to be €400 million but the modification of the project to comply with new obligations from the Madrid Court of Justice ruling has led to an increase to €525m.”

3 years seems a relatively short amount of time for the transformation to take place given the spectacular images you can see in the footage the club has released, but supporters will no doubt be excited by the prospect of this new, unique experience under the lights within the famous stadium.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Real Madrid’s official Youtube account: