Chelsea pipping Premier League rivals Liverpool in reported €40million transfer battle could be decisive moment in the title race

Chelsea beating title rivals Liverpool to the transfer of Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez could end up being an important moment in this season’s race for the Premier League crown.

According to Don Balon, both clubs are up there with Arsenal as potential suitors for the out-of-favour Spanish attacker, who is not playing much under new manager Julen Lopetegui this season.

Vazquez has long been a reliable servant for Real, even if not one of the most dangerous attacking players in the world, and could surely fit in well and do a job at either Liverpool or Chelsea.

With both sides looking set to be among the main contenders for the Premier League title this year, this rumoured transfer battle could well be a decisive one in the middle of the season.

Liverpool certainly look the superior side at the moment, though questions have been raised about the quality of their first XI versus the players they have waiting on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp could certainly do with more options in that department, with the recent eye injury suffered by Roberto Firmino a big reminder of how close the Reds are to seeing their immense side become significantly weakened.

Xherdan Shaqiri has also not made the most convincing start since moving to Anfield this summer, having been dragged off at half time when he made his first start against Southampton at the weekend.

Who's going to win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Liverpool

Manchester United

Chelsea

Arsenal

Tottenham

Other View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Despite the Switzerland international looking good in that first half, Klopp clearly has his issues with him and brought on James Milner for the second period instead.

Vazquez may be more to his liking due to his pace and energy, with high fitness levels hugely important to be a success under the German’s demanding system.

Liverpool can expect fatigue and injuries due to this style and due to the fact that, unlike Chelsea, they also have to juggle the Champions League this term, so don’t have the same opportunities to rest players.

Were the Blues to stop Liverpool getting Vazquez, they could really be in a stronger position to go the distance in the title race, with the 27-year-old ideal to provide something more behind Pedro and Willian, and even give Maurizio Sarri the odd chance to rest star player Eden Hazard to make sure he stays fully fit and sharp until May.