‘Delete this before anyone sees’ – Chelsea face backlash from some fans over awards tweet

After leaving Chelsea this past summer ahead of his contract expiring, Thibaut Courtois has departed on bad terms with some of the club’s fans.

As noted by the Metro, comments he has since made after moving to the Spanish capital probably haven’t helped his cause, as he has previously commented on the comparison between the two clubs and put Real Madrid at a higher level.

SEE MORE: Chelsea urged to raid rivals for 103-goal marksman to solve major problem by pundit

While he attempted to clarify his comments after, it seemingly hasn’t been enough to ease the anger he still faces from some Chelsea fans who were left far from impressed with a tweet the club sent out on Monday night.

Courtois won the FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year award at The Best awards on Monday night, which of course reflects on his form for Chelsea over the past 12 months.

In turn, in what was merely a classy and innocent way of congratulating their former star, Chelsea sent out the tweet but ultimately faced a backlash from some of their followers over sending such a message to Courtois given the manner in which he left.

Many called for the tweet to be deleted, as seen below, while some even wanted the admin of the Twitter account to be sacked for it.

It’s surely just a classy way of dealing with it as far as the club are concerned as Courtois was an important part of their recent success. However, these fans seemingly don’t see it that way and weren’t impressed with the club.

Delete before anyone sees — ???? (@FutbolEden) September 24, 2018

What is this nonsense — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 24, 2018

Delete this — Benno (@mrbenoconnor_) September 24, 2018

Delete — SarriBall (@JScaife25) September 24, 2018

Delete essa merda, tenha vergonha na cara, time burro. — Pride Of London ?? (@PrideOfLondonBR) September 24, 2018

delete asap — siv (@prytalone) September 24, 2018

Why are you showing respect to the man that threw everything back at us? we gave him everything and showed 0 respect. — Z?CH (@InsaneEden) September 24, 2018

u shud be fired for tweeting this… — ?KeepItBlue? (@NanaYaw_Collins) September 24, 2018