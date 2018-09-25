Fabregas looks set to leave Chelsea in 2019 with Italian giants poised to swoop for his signature

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is trying to force his way out of Stamford Bridge and AC Milan may be ready to consider a bid for the Spaniard.

The 31-year-old missed the first month of the new season through injury but made a return to first team action against PAOK Salonika in the Europa League last Thursday as a substitute.

The skilful playmaker is in line for a place in the starting XI for the Blues on Wednesday, when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, but at the moment he is second choice in his position at the club.

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has used summer signing Jorginho as the fulcrum of his team during the first few weeks of the campaign and thusly Fabregas may find starting opportunities limited in the Premier League.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Spanish star has recognised that his current situation at Stamford Bridge will likely see him used sparingly as a backup midfielder and he is thusly ready to search for opportunities elsewhere when his contract expires in 2019.

The Italian publication also suggests that AC Milan is one of the likely destinations for Fabregas, as current club sporting director Leonardo is aware of his issues at Chelsea.

Fabregas has enjoyed four successful years with the Blues, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup, making 184 appearances in total for the club – scoring 21 goals.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Sarri will be willing to change his 4-3-3 system which has been so successful this term or shift Jorginho out of the squad any time soon and with Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Ross Barkley all vying for a position in the middle of the park too, he may find himself surplus to requirements in the coming months.

Chelsea are in the early stages of a new era and although Fabregas has been a tremendous servant for the club up to now, his career may be best served by moving to a club like Milan, where he would likely be given plenty of playing time as a key man in midfield.