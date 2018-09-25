Good news for Man Utd: Star ready to snub Barcelona, extend stay at Old Trafford

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho may well have one less headache to be concerned with next summer as Ander Herrera reportedly wants to stay and will snub interest from Barcelona.

The 29-year-old arrived from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and has gone on to make 163 appearances for the club while playing a part in winning an FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League.

His influence has perhaps been reduced though having gone from making 50 appearances in the 2016/17 campaign to 39 last year, while he’s made just two brief appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

That of course comes after Fred arrived this past summer to offer further competition in midfield, but perhaps with United looking to compete on various fronts, he will get his opportunity to impress as the campaign goes on.

Nevertheless, ESPN report that despite that potential threat of falling down the pecking order, Herrera will snub reported interest from Barcelona and instead look to extend his stay at Old Trafford, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

That’s good news for United and Mourinho, as the Spaniard certainly offers quality and depth. Had he wished to leave, it could have created a headache at Old Trafford in terms of then having to replace him while running the risk of losing him for nothing.

In turn, it seemingly depends on whether or not a new deal can be agreed upon, but it’s questionable as to whether Barcelona would still make a move for him given their own transfer activity this past summer.

After losing Andres Iniesta and Paulinho, coach Ernesto Valverde saw Arthur and Arturo Vidal arrive at the Nou Camp. With that in mind, it’s questionable as to whether or not he needs to reinforce his midfield any further and bring in more competition.

Time will tell if Herrera gets enough playing time this season to stick to this reported line of wanting to stay at Man Utd, or if being on the fringes perhaps forces him to reconsider his stance with interest likely to build in the potential free agent.