Video: Harry Wilson dubbed ‘Liverpool legend already’ as LFC loanee scores screamer vs Manchester United

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Some Liverpool fans are calling young loanee Harry Wilson a club legend already as he scores a screamer against Manchester United.

The Reds ace has not seen much first-team action at Anfield so far, but has shown what he can do here with this superb free-kick in the League Cup against United at Old Trafford.

This wondergoal made it 1-1 on the night and sets up an exciting finish for this game.

But even taking away from that it’s a glorious effort in its own right, with many Liverpool fans understandably excited by what they’ve seen…

