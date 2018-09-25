Video: Harry Wilson dubbed ‘Liverpool legend already’ as LFC loanee scores screamer vs Manchester United

Some Liverpool fans are calling young loanee Harry Wilson a club legend already as he scores a screamer against Manchester United.
The Reds ace has not seen much first-team action at Anfield so far, but has shown what he can do here with this superb free-kick in the League Cup against United at Old Trafford.
MORE: Video: Phil Jones falling over is the best thing about the Manchester United vs Derby game
This wondergoal made it 1-1 on the night and sets up an exciting finish for this game.
But even taking away from that it’s a glorious effort in its own right, with many Liverpool fans understandably excited by what they’ve seen…
GOOOAAAAAAAAAL | Wereldgoal van Harry Wilson! ??#MUFCvDCFC 1??-1?? pic.twitter.com/WorV2VMZrz
— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) September 25, 2018
Harry Wilson just scored this goal for Derby County vs Man United. This is filthy. OH MY GOD. ???? pic.twitter.com/lMOkJqmHQl
— World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) September 25, 2018
HARRY WILSON!!!!!
25.9.18 official Liverpool legend if Derby knock them out!
— ?? (@FirminoEra) September 25, 2018
LIVERPOOL LEGEND ALREADY https://t.co/eMjwzgScwt
— Ben Clarke (@ben_clarke4) September 25, 2018
Harry Wilson liverpool legend
— Sam Patterson (@SamPatterson94) September 25, 2018
Harry Wilson Liverpool legend after that!!! What a hit YNWA
— IrishKopite (@IrishKopite1) September 25, 2018
WILSONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN LIVERPOOL YOUTH LEGEND
— ?? (@SneakyShaqiri) September 25, 2018
How has origi kept his place in Liverpool squad for season but Wilson sent out on loan, madness
— James (@Stvbbsy) September 25, 2018
Harry Wilson doing us Liverpool supporters proud ?? #TakeABowSon
— Fizzy® (@TufailFaizan) September 25, 2018