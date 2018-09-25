Real Madrid have confirmed that Isco will undergo surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, thus leaving him at risk of missing key games.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure for Julen Lopetegui so far this season, scoring twice and providing an assist in seven outings in all competitions.

In turn, losing his creative quality in the final third will be a blow, as while the club confirmed the setback and plan to administer treatment in their tweet below, Mundo Deportivo note that he will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a month.

Naturally, the initial concern will be Isco’s health and Real Madrid will hope that he makes a full and speedy recovery, but that touted timeline on his recovery does leave him at risk of missing two stand-out games in particular.

He will now of course miss Saturday’s derby with Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu as well as the trip to Sevilla on Wednesday, but if it takes a month to fully recover and get back on the training pitch, it’s surely highly unlikely he’ll feature against Barcelona on October 28.

Time will tell if he heals quicker than expected and can be at Lopetegui’s disposal, but they won’t want to take any risks either until he’s fully fit and ready to play.

That will be a blow for Real Madrid given his influence though, but they will now have to look to the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and others to step up and deliver during his spell on the sidelines..

? Isco medical report.

After the tests carried out today on our player Isco, he has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The player will receive treatment in the coming hours. pic.twitter.com/AlGNpAFvIW