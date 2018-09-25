Watch a video of the superb Juan Mata goal against Derby County below as the Spanish playmaker lifts the mood for Manchester United.
Despite a recent improvement in form, the Red Devils were held at home to Wolves at the weekend, and preparation for tonight’s game has been marred of a report of a bust-up between manager Jose Mourinho and star player Paul Pogba, as per BBC Sport and others.
Still, Mata finished off a lovely flowing move here, which was set up thanks to great play by the likes of Ashley Young and Anthony Martial in the build-up.
Mata then finished with the kind of class and composure we’ve come to expect from him, reminding fans that there’s more to this team than just Pogba…
Silky football. Lovely finish.
pic.twitter.com/d4KHOOvymH
— R™ (@RealTalkMUFC) September 25, 2018
JOSEBALL
pic.twitter.com/prp0qLLDfu
— José (@MourinhoMindset) September 25, 2018