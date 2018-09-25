Juventus have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with the Welshman’s current contract set to expire next summer.

Given his contract situation, there are naturally doubts over whether or not the 27-year-old will remain at the Emirates or seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Further, from Arsenal’s perspective, they’ll hope to either secure a deal as soon as possible to see him commit his future, or potentially consider a January exit if it means avoiding losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

In turn, it’s a tricky situation for the club to be in, and it won’t be helped by reports in Italy suggesting that Ramsey has in fact been offered to the reigning Serie A champions Juventus, as per Calciomercato, although it isn’t made clear by whom.

Given his technical quality and ability on the ball but also his dangerous runs from midfield, there is a strong argument to suggest that Ramsey would be very effective in Italy and that he would suit the slower tempo.

With that in mind, a move to either Juventus or Milan would make sense, the latter are also specifically mentioned in the report above as being an interested party, but it remains to be seen if he can firstly be convinced to not sign a new deal with Arsenal and wait for an exit.

Given the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira are over 30, it could be sensible from Juve to make a move for another midfielder.

However, particularly with Gennaro Gattuso continuing to heavily rely on his favoured midfield trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, perhaps Milan’s need is greater and so this report could be a concern for them and may force them to advance their position in the pursuit of Ramsey.