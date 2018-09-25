Key moment sparks fresh row between Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba

Man Utd reportedly have a concern over the relationship between boss Jose Mourinho and midfield ace Paul Pogba again after claims of a row this past weekend.

The Red Devils were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home by Wolves on Saturday, ending a positive run of wins which suggested that they were back on track.

SEE MORE: Good news for Man Utd: Star ready to snub Barcelona, extend stay at Old Trafford

However, the setback at the weekend would have raised question marks itself given the performance against the newly-promoted side, but now further reports will seemingly once again suggest that tension is still rife at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, after losing possession in the build-up to the equaliser, Mourinho was left furious with Pogba and criticised him for the mistake in the dressing room.

The Frenchman probably hasn’t helped his cause by then questioning his manager’s tactics, as noted by The Telegraph, where he has suggested that Man Utd should attack more.

In turn, with the reported episode over the weekend in mind coupled with Pogba appearing to publicly take a dig at Mourinho’s approach, it seems as though there is a very real risk of their relationship deteriorating which isn’t good news for United fans and the club.

In order for them to enjoy a successful campaign this year, having Pogba in the right frame of mind and in top form on a consistent basis will be crucial given the quality that he possesses.

Ensuring that is the case is down to Mourinho, but it remains to be seen how the situation plays out over the coming days with Pogba perhaps likely to be rested against Derby in the League Cup encounter on Tuesday night anyway.

However, based on these latest claims of friction building between the pair, it doesn’t sound particularly promising from a Man Utd perspective and they’ll have to get on the same page sooner rather than later.