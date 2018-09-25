Napoli are reportedly pushing to agree on a new contract with midfield ace Piotr Zielinski amid speculation continuing to link Liverpool with a move.

The 24-year-old featured regularly under former boss Maurizio Sarri, but it appears as though he is taking on a more prominent role under Carlo Ancelotti so far this season.

He’s bagged two goals in six games as Napoli have made a positive start to the campaign, and so perhaps that is reflected in this report as to why they’re also so eager to wrap his contract situation up.

However, Calciomercato emphasise the point on Liverpool’s interest and that of Jurgen Klopp as being a risk to Napoli, which is pushing them to speed up contract negotiations and insert a whopping €150m release clause.

Given the fact that he has seemingly now settled in Naples and is a key figure at the club, signing a new deal would seem to make sense for him to continue his development and emerge as a top player in Serie A.

Naturally though, as he continues to impress it will only lead to further interest from elsewhere, but Napoli would certainly be safeguarding their position by putting in such a sizeable release clause.

From Liverpool’s perspective, that should be enough to put them off making a move, as that is undoubtedly a lot of money for a player who hasn’t proven that he can deliver at the very highest level on a consistent basis.

For that kind of money, or perhaps a little less if a deal was to be negotiated, the Reds should surely be looking for much more of an established talent and so it remains to be seen if the new deal is agreed upon and if Zielinski’s touted release clause ends interest from Merseyside.