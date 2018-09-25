Menu

Video: Some Liverpool fans convinced Harry Wilson trolled Manchester United fans with special goal celebration

In case you missed it, Harry Wilson scored an absolute screamer for Derby County to level it up in the Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United this evening.

You could also be forgiven for not knowing the Welshman is on loan at Derby from none other than United’s old rivals Liverpool. so Reds fans seem pretty pleased about how this game’s going.

In fact, a few also pointed out on Twitter that Wilson seemed to troll United with his goal celebration as he held up five fingers at the crowd.

This would appear to be a reference to Liverpool’s five European Cup wins – the most of any English club, as their fans like to remind us on a regular basis.

Here’s what some fans are tweeting about Wilson’s celebration…is there anything to it or is it just an innocent wave?

