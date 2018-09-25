Menu

‘A Fergie player in a Mourinho team’ – Manchester United star’s electrifying performance vs Derby has these fans crying out for more

Manchester United FC
Posted by

A number of Manchester United fans are reacting with great joy at Anthony Martial’s performance against Derby County.

The France international has been a real handful so far, playing a key part early on for the Juan Mata goal, and setting up another good chance for Romelu Lukaku.

Martial is in the starting line up tonight at the expense of Alexis Sanchez, who has not been performing since he joined the club in January, and many fans now want to see far more of the youngster over the Chilean.

Here’s a selection of tweets doing the rounds after an entertaining first half from United, with Martial at the heart of all of the team’s best moves, with one particularly interesting insight coming from Twitter user @Smyldawg, who describes Martial as a player who would’ve shone under legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, but who has been unfortunate to see his development stall under Jose Mourinho, which pretty much hits the nail on the head, to be honest…

