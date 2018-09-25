‘A Fergie player in a Mourinho team’ – Manchester United star’s electrifying performance vs Derby has these fans crying out for more

A number of Manchester United fans are reacting with great joy at Anthony Martial’s performance against Derby County.

The France international has been a real handful so far, playing a key part early on for the Juan Mata goal, and setting up another good chance for Romelu Lukaku.

Martial is in the starting line up tonight at the expense of Alexis Sanchez, who has not been performing since he joined the club in January, and many fans now want to see far more of the youngster over the Chilean.

Here’s a selection of tweets doing the rounds after an entertaining first half from United, with Martial at the heart of all of the team’s best moves, with one particularly interesting insight coming from Twitter user @Smyldawg, who describes Martial as a player who would’ve shone under legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, but who has been unfortunate to see his development stall under Jose Mourinho, which pretty much hits the nail on the head, to be honest…

You know what depresses me the most about the Martial thing? I just KNOW Ferguson would have made an absolute beast out of him.

Every time he gets the ball you can actually hear the crowd's excitement rise a level. He's a Fergie player in a Mourinho team and it's actually sad. — New Doug (@Smyldawg) September 25, 2018

Martial done more in the first 30mins here than Sanchez has since January. If Sanchez starts at the weekend I'm fully Mourinho out. Martial gives natural width and provides a spark. — Adrian Duffy (@aidyduffy90) September 25, 2018

Martial has been electric so far, showing why he should be our 1st choice left winger. He is capable of playing like this against anyone. Manchester United and Jose Mourinho need to move Sanchez to the right side to give us balance and also to get our best players on the pitch. — Jimmy (@JayAyRhodes) September 25, 2018

First 20 minutes have provided enough evidence for Mourinho to drop alexis for martial — Pete Dery (@PeteDery) September 25, 2018

There’s no way on earth that Sanchez should be starting ahead of our Tony Martial at this moment in time. — Trishán (@tr15han) September 25, 2018

Mourinho needs to seriously always give Martial a start every week, what has he got to lose? Talent been wasted…#BBCFootball @ManUtd — Greg (@Greg_JNR) September 25, 2018

Antony Martial should play in front of Alexis Sanchez every single time. — Scott Cameron (@camsscott10) September 25, 2018