Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly informed the club’s players that Paul Pogba will not captain the side again after taking the armband at the start of this season.

The France international is said to have angered the Portuguese with his comments after the side’s 1-1 draw at home to Wolves at the weekend and remains a transfer target for Barcelona and for his old club Juventus, according to the Times.

Pogba has failed to hit top form for United and many fans must be feeling increasingly impatient with the 25-year-old making the headlines for what he says and does off the pitch rather than what he contributes on it.

It seems Mourinho feels the same, with the Times explaining that the former Chelsea boss is unimpressed with Pogba’s attitude and that he needs to be reminded that no player is bigger than the club.

One feels this cannot possibly end well between Mourinho and Pogba, who never seemed an ideal fit in terms of their philosophy and playing style on the pitch.

Now things seem to be falling apart off it as well, and with Pogba being linked with the likes of Barca and Juve, while Zinedine Zidane is linked with replacing Mourinho, one of them will surely be off soon.

CaughtOffside have previously been told Pogba has indicated he could sign a new contract at United, but only if Mourinho is replaced with Zidane.

Numerous sources have linked the Frenchman with the Red Devils job and the latest to come out today is from Don Balon, who state he’s got a verbal agreement with the club, who are prepared to pay the big compensation required to sack Mourinho.