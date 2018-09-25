Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has once again hit out at his players as they prepare to take on Derby County in the League Cup this evening.

The Portuguese was publicly critical of his squad’s attitude after they drew 1-1 at home to Wolves, and he’s once again sent out a pretty negative message in his programme notes for the game this evening.

Reporter Simon Stone has tweeted a section of Mourinho’s comments to the club’s fans as they look to get back to winning ways tonight, but we’re not sure how some of the players are going to respond to this.

Jose in prog calls Wolves draw: "an important lesson, a lesson I repeat week after week after week, a lesson some boys are not learning, every team that play @ManUtd are playing the game of their lives. We need to match that of aggression, motivation + desire. 95% isn't enough." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 25, 2018

While what the 55-year-old is saying is in some ways fair enough, it’s clear he’s had these problems for much of the time he’s been in charge of United, so when does it become his fault, rather than the fault of the players?

Mourinho will be up against one of his former Chelsea star players Frank Lampard in the opposite technical area at Old Trafford this evening.