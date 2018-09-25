Manchester United hold transfer talks with entourage of 332-goal superstar

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Neymar’s representatives to discuss a potential deal for the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

The Brazilian became the world’s most expensive player when he swapped the Nou Camp for the Parc des Princes for a fee of £200 million in 2017 – as per BBC Sport – and he has since gone on to appear 36 times in total for the club, scoring 32 goals.

The tricky attacker has developed into one of the best players in Europe over the last five or six years and has earned widespread acclaim for his dribbling ability and superb technical skill.

SEE ALSO: (Photo) Paul Pogba spotted at Man United vs Derby after Jose Mourinho row leaked

Ex-Premier League star slams Alexis Sanchez for his recent Man United displays

‘Really disappointed’ – Jose Mourinho makes nine changes to Man United side but these fans spot one player who still can’t get a game

Neymar endured a disappointing summer at international level at the World Cup in Russia, painted as the villain after Brazil exited the competition at the quarter-final stage for his theatricality and lack of care in possession.

However, he returned to club duty with PSG with a point to prove and has already hit four goals in five Ligue 1 appearances for the French champions at the start of the new campaign.

The 26-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in the game and has been heavily linked to Real Madrid in recent times, but according to Don Balon, Manchester United have joined the race to secure his signature after approaching his entourage about a possible transfer.

The Red Devil’s are severely lacking creative players in the final third and already find themselves eight points behind Liverpool in the early stages of the 2018-19 Premier League title race.

If the club could negotiate a deal for the PSG superstar – who has 332 career goals to his name already – when the transfer window re-opens he would certainly be able to add a new dimension to Jose Mourinho’s team, not to mention boost ticket and shirt sales exponentially as one of the biggest signings in the club’s recent history.

At this stage, speculation surrounding Neymar’s future can be dismissed as hearsay, but after Christmas, several of the biggest clubs in European football might fancy their chances of luring the attacker away from Paris.

United fans will likely be keeping an eye out for this story to develop as they continue to pray for a return to their former glory, as the club has struggled to reach the same heights since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure back in 2013.