Verbal agreement: Manchester United offer £18m-a-year contract to Jose Mourinho replacement

Manchester United have reportedly reached an unofficial agreement with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane over replacing Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

A stunning new report from Spanish source Don Balon claims Zidane has been offered a contract worth roughly £18million a year with United, who are also willing to pay the vast compensation fees required to part company with Mourinho.

It’s been a bad start to the season for the Red Devils, who suffered another setback this weekend with a poor performance and 1-1 draw at home to newly-promoted Wolves.

It seems likely that the club won’t continue with Mourinho for too much longer if the Portuguese cannot significantly improve both results and performances, with so many big-name players at the club looking a level below their best under his management.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez joined United with big reputations but have gone drastically downhill, and it seems a change in the dugout may be needed to lift spirits at the club.

Zidane did great work at Madrid and it seems a deal of sorts is in place for the French tactician to come in soon enough, though the report does not make it clear when.