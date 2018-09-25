Menu

Verbal agreement: Manchester United offer £18m-a-year contract to Jose Mourinho replacement

Manchester United have reportedly reached an unofficial agreement with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane over replacing Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

A stunning new report from Spanish source Don Balon claims Zidane has been offered a contract worth roughly £18million a year with United, who are also willing to pay the vast compensation fees required to part company with Mourinho.

It’s been a bad start to the season for the Red Devils, who suffered another setback this weekend with a poor performance and 1-1 draw at home to newly-promoted Wolves.

It seems likely that the club won’t continue with Mourinho for too much longer if the Portuguese cannot significantly improve both results and performances, with so many big-name players at the club looking a level below their best under his management.

pogba mourinho

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho don’t seem a great fit at Manchester United

zinedine zidane real madrid trophies

Zinedine Zidane seems ideal for Manchester United after his success at Real Madrid

The likes of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez joined United with big reputations but have gone drastically downhill, and it seems a change in the dugout may be needed to lift spirits at the club.

Zidane did great work at Madrid and it seems a deal of sorts is in place for the French tactician to come in soon enough, though the report does not make it clear when.

