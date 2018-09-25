Video: Marouane Fellaini scores late header to take Manchester United to penalties vs Derby

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini scored late on to make it 2-2 against Derby County in the League Cup.

The game will now go to penalties after this fine header from Fellaini rescued the game against the Championship side, who’d taken a surprise lead at Old Trafford late on.

There were six minutes added on, however, allowing the Belgian to tower above the Derby defence to put the cross away.

Here’s a video clip of the late, late goal, but will it be enough for United as they now look to scrape through in the shoot-out?