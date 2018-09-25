Chelsea have reportedly received a transfer blow as Real Madrid are said to have set their sights on shared target Nabil Fekir to bolster their attacking options.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign last year, scoring 23 goals while providing eight assists in 40 appearances for Lyon.

He has followed that up with three goals and two assists in five games so far this season, and so it appears as though he’s well on the way to proving he can consistently deliver.

As noted by The Telegraph, a reported £53m move to Liverpool collapsed this past summer, leaving the French international to consider his future as to whether he wishes to remain in France for the long-term or seek a move elsewhere.

As reported by The Sun, via L’Equipe, it’s claimed that Real Madrid will step up their attempts to sign him to strengthen coach Julen Lopetegui’s attacking options, with Chelsea said to have also been interested this past summer when Liverpool were looking to tie a deal up.

Should the reigning European champions now prioritise Fekir, it could be bad news for the Blues in terms of going head-to-head with them in the transfer market, albeit it will depend on the World Cup winner’s preference as to what league he wishes to play in.

Furthermore, he may be keen on an extended stay in his homeland, and so time will tell if an agreement is even reached with Lyon over a transfer.

Real Madrid saw talisman Cristiano Ronaldo leave the Bernabeu this past summer to join Juventus, and they waited until the end of the window to bring in a familiar face in Mariano Diaz to help fill the void left behind.

However, should they now pursue Fekir next year, it would suggest that the Spanish giants aren’t entirely content with their options and will look to improve the squad.