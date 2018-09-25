The Third Round of the Carabao Cup sees the introduction of the Premier League big boys, and as always it’s thrown up some intriguing ties.

These games give us a very handy midweek football fix – make sure don’t miss them!

Manchester United dropped more points in the league on Saturday after drawing with newly promoted Wolves.

The Red Devils are already eight points off leaders Liverpool and could now target the Carabao Cup.

Derby County will be their opponents on Tuesday, and they’re not to be underestimated.

Frank Lampard’s side are going well in the Championship and in all honesty it wouldn’t be the greatest of shocks if they dumped United out of the cup. They’re 16/1 to win in 90 mins while United are 1/4 and the draw 6/1.

League One strugglers Oxford host free scoring Manchester City. Pep is likely to rotate his squad which is packed full of talent and it’s no surprise to see them as short as 1/8 in places to win in 90 minutes while Oxford are a massive 28/1. I can’t see a shock here.

Burnley picked up their first three points of the season with an emphatic victory over Bournemouth on and they travel to League One Burton. Even if Dyche opts to rest a number of first team players you’d expect the Clarets to have enough talent to overcome the struggling Brewers. Burnley win in 90 mins 11/10, which looks a good price.

Bournemouth will be looking to get back to winning ways and they host Blackburn Rovers who are expected to rest a number of key players. The Cherries are 8/15 to win in 90 minutes while Mowbray’s side are 6/1 to cause an upset on the road.

There’s an all Premier League encounter at Molineux as Wolves host Leicester.

Level on points in the league there’s little to separate these two and this is a game that could go either way. Wolves with home advantage are 5/4 to win in 90 minutes while Leicester are 12/5.

West Brom are on the march in the Championship and they host Crystal Palace at the Hawthorns. The Baggies are up to 3rd in the Championship and have been scoring for fun while Palace are struggling to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

West Brom are 19/10 to win in 90 mins while Palace are 18/11.

