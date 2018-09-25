Menu

Video: Phil Jones falling over is the best thing about the Manchester United vs Derby game

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Stop what you’re doing and take three seconds to enjoy Phil Jones falling over in the Manchester United vs Derby County League Cup clash.

The England international has something of a reputation for unorthodox defending and for making some truly amazing faces as he crashes about all over the place.

This is one of his best yet as he went crashing to the ground like a drunken Superman after a challenge in the Derby game at Old Trafford.

See below for a short video clip and some other pictures doing the rounds on social media…

