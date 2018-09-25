Pogba storms out of Old Trafford after Derby’s second goal in the Carabao Cup

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba left Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Derby early after the away side took the lead late in the game.

On a turbulent night at Old Trafford Jose Mourinho’s men were knocked out of the League Cup following a penalty shoot-out defeat against the Championship side managed by Frank Lampard.

United took the lead after just three minutes through Juan Mata and the scoreline remained 1-0 until the hour mark when Harry Wilson fired home an unbelievable free-kick for the visitors to equalise.

The Rams then took the lead thanks to Jack Marriott’s goal in the 85thy minute, before Marouane Fellaini gave the Red Devil’s a temporary reprieve with a last-gasp header.

It was Derby who had the final say, however, winning 8-7 on spot-kicks to condemn Mourinho’s men to a shocking third round exit.

Pogba was left out of the squad for the match amid reports of a bust-up with the Portuguese tactician and was forced to watch on from the stands for the majority of the contest, as Metro Sport reports.

But after Marriott’s goal, the Frenchman had seen enough and made a swift exit from the ground before the late drama which will serve to pile the pressure on Mourinho in the hot seat at the club.

Check out the clip of him leaving Old Trafford below, courtesy of Twitter: