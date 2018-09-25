‘Really disappointed’ – Jose Mourinho makes nine changes to Man United side but these fans spot one player who still can’t get a game

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has left Andreas Pereira out of his starting line-up against Derby, much to the dismay of supporters.

The Portuguese boss has rung the changes for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash against the Rams at Old Trafford, with Diogo Dalot making his home debut and Ashley Young named as captain against the Championship outfit.

Anthony Martial starts on the left-hand side in attack, while Phil Jones and Eric Bailly have been drafted in to play at centre-back. Paul Pogba misses out on the squad completely after reports of a bust-up with Mourinho and Sergio Romero replaces David De Gea between the sticks for the Red Devils.

United supporters will be hoping that the team can emerge victorious this evening to bounce back from their disappointing 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday, but Derby will be no pushovers with former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard serving as the club’s head coach on the sidelines.

In the wake of the team news for Tuesday night’s cup clash, scores of United fans have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval of the starting line-up, in particular highlighting their disappointment at the fact that Pereira has been left out of the squad completely.

The Brazil international has appeared in three Premier League matches this term for Mourinho’s men but continues to find regular playing time hard to come by under Mourinho, despite his considerable attributes in the middle of the park.

Check out some of the reaction to his omission below, as well as the full starting XI courtesy of Man United’s official Twitter account.

? An hour until kick-off can only mean one thing – it’s time for team news! #MUFC#CarabaoCup ? Live updates in our free official app: https://t.co/5Ab1IkVQX3pic.twitter.com/9st9zVWzIC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2018

I’m just really disappointed that Andreas pereira isn’t starting, these are games he should be playing honestly — • (@DaveFutbol) September 25, 2018

How Scott McTominay gets into the matchday squad ahead of Andreas Pereira is beyond me. Oh well. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) September 25, 2018

So what’s the story with Andreas Pereira? Brings a tear to the eye that we used to use this tournament to play a couple of our youth players. Gomes and Chong at home playing FIFA 19 when they should be getting minutes on the pitch?#MUFC — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) September 25, 2018

?? Andreas Pereira doesn’t make the match day squad vs. Derby. ? Surely this would’ve been the perfect opportunity to give him some gametime?#MUFC — RedArmyBet (@RedArmy_Bet) September 25, 2018

Can’t understand why Pereira can’t make the bench but Fellaini and McTominay can — Manas Sinha ? (@manassinha09) September 25, 2018