‘Sell that Sarri-ball’ – Chelsea stars dine with World Cup winner, some excited fans urge them to convince him to join

The stars were in London on Monday night as FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards were handed out, and Chelsea players past and present were out in force.

Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and club legend Didier Drogba attended the event, and were later spotted at Willian’s restaurant, as seen in the image below.

David Luiz also joined them, as did Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe who was obviously enjoying taking in the sights of the English capital.

However, after the image was posted on social media, it naturally led to some fans putting two and two together and getting five. With Mbappe dining with a host of Chelsea players, it obviously led to talk of persuading him to join the Blues.

That was the message from some of the fans below, who urged the players to convince him to join Chelsea, although the likelihood of that happening is surely very slim at this moment in time.

The 19-year-old only joined PSG last year, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 46 games to help his side sweep up domestically.

Following on from his World Cup success this past summer with France, he’s started this season in fine form too with five goals and an assist in just four games, and so he evidently looks settled and is playing a high-level of football in the French capital.

Perhaps a move abroad may appeal to him later in his career, but given he’s still a teenager and learning his craft, these Chelsea fans may have to be patient for now with no suggestion that the players below were even attempting to prise him to Stamford Bridge anyway…

Kylian Mbappe out to dinner with Eden Hazard, N’golo Kante, Willian, David Luiz and Blues’ legend Didier Drogba last night after the FIFPro awards. Oh my ???

Sell that Sarri-ball!! #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/y1vzgp4Jxu — Kevin Guest (@kevguest) September 25, 2018

Looking at this picture it seems more like Mbappe joining #Chelsea than Mbappe taking Kanté to PSG ?? #CFC pic.twitter.com/eCT9MdsSb7 — Mark Stevens (@markstevens_cfc) September 25, 2018

A few Chelsea boys with Mbappe. pic.twitter.com/X5a7Onzy2W — ?? (@CFCJords) September 25, 2018

Mbappe to Chelsea next season. I called it first. — uMthondo WeSizwe (@SalayiSaidSo) September 25, 2018

Mbappe to Chelsea confirmed! pic.twitter.com/0tkzHArD80 — Brad Humber (@djcuse) September 25, 2018

Agent Hazard convincing Mbappe to come to Chelsea ? #TheBest pic.twitter.com/ov4sb4nmho — Topform (@Ftblsince1905) September 25, 2018

Convincing Kylian to come through? — Faysal (@faysalayoubii) September 25, 2018