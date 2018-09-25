Video: Jesus opens the scoring for Man City against Oxford in the Carabao Cup

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has headed his team in front against Oxford United on Tuesday night in the third round of the League Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s men had been kept at bay for the first 30 minutes, as Oxford have defended stubbornly in numbers to combat City’s considerable strength in attack.

However, their admirable efforts were undone just ten minutes before the break, after Jesus nodded home from close range following Johnathan Mitchell’s efforts to parry a Braham Diaz shot.

The Citizen’s are aiming to continue their strong start to the new domestic campaign, having won six of their first seven matches in the Premier League and have gone in at half-time leading 1-0.

Check out the Brazilian’s goal below, courtesy of fan uploads on Twitter.

?? Carabao Cup: Oxford United vs Manchester City | Gabriel Jesus (GOAL) 36′ pic.twitter.com/RGs3JQ6Dep — CY?9NEXUS (@D9INE_NEXUS_) September 25, 2018