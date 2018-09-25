Real Madrid fear Zinedine Zidane transfer raid for seven potential signings for Manchester United

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly fearful of talks going on for Zinedine Zidane to be named the next Manchester United manager.

The French tactician continues to be linked strongly with possibly replacing Jose Mourinho after United’s poor start to this season.

The latest from Don Balon is that Zidane has a verbal agreement on a big-money contract to take over at Old Trafford, and the outlet also lists seven Real Madrid players his old club fear he could be interested in.

The 46-year-old was a big hit during his time in charge at the Bernabeu and so it would not be a big surprise if he felt it necessary to link up with some of those players again.

Many of the names listed would also be upgrades on some players currently struggling at United, especially Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane and Casemiro.

As well as those, Don Balon also lists Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez and Keylor Navas as potential targets for Zidane if he moves to United.

It seems highly unlikely the tactician could get that many names in from his former employers, but MUFC fans would surely welcome any one or two of those as exciting additions.