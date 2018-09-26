Arsenal team news: Two senior players poised for a return while summer signing faces a late fitness test

Carl Jenkinson and Sead Kolasinac are in line for a return to the Arsenal starting line-up against Brentford but Sokratis could miss out with a dead leg.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has plenty to ponder selection wise ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao cup clash at the Emirates, with the team looking to extend its winning run to six matches.

Arsenal have won their last four games in the Premier League to re-ignite their challenge for a place in the top four after losing their opening two fixtures of the new campaign against Manchester City and Chelsea.

The League Cup represents a huge opportunity for Emery to pick up his first trophy in North London which might mean he chooses to field a strong side against the Championship outfit this evening.

However, according to Football London, he may have to make do without summer signing Sokratis, who sustained a dead leg on Sunday against Everton and will be checked over once more before the squad for tonight’s game is announced.

It is not all bad news for Emery though, as has been handed a double boost with the return of full-back’s Jenkinson and Kolasinac, both of whom had suffered long-term injuries forcing them to miss the start of the season.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan also faces a late fitness test, having been forced to sit out the 2-0 win against Everton at the Emirates after sustaining an injury in the Europa League last Thursday, while an update has also been given on central defender Laurent Koscielny, who has been out of action since May with an Achilles injury.

The Frenchman is expected to make his comeback in November, which will be a boost to supporters and club officials who had been optimistically hoping to see the Gunners skipper return before Christmas.

Arsenal will be expected to advance to the fourth round of the League Cup with a comfortable win against Brentford, before a crunch clash with Watford in the Premier League on Saturday which could have a big impact on the standings at the top of the table.