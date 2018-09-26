Barcelona draw up five-man shortlist of replacements for Luis Suarez, €200M star and Premier League ace being eyed up

Barcelona have drawn up a five-man shortlist of players that the club want to replace Luis Suarez in the near future.

According to Diario Gol, the Spanish giants have already started looking for a replacement for the Uruguayan international, and that the five-man shortlist of players includes that of: Kasper Dolberg, Timo Werner, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Krzysztof Piatek.

The report also notes that if Barca do decide to make a move for Spurs star Kane, then they will have to fork out at least €200M for the English international, a price that may be worth paying for one of the world’s best forwards.

Since breaking onto the scene for Spurs in the 2014/15 season, Kane has been constantly firing in the goals, and he’s yet to have a full Premier League season where’s he bagged less than 20 times.

Salah is another player who would be a fine replacement for Luis Suarez, as the Egyptian proved last season than he is one of the best players in world football, and would able to replace the goal threat that Suarez brings to Barca’s side.

Werner would be a more risky but safe option to replace the 31-year-old. The German has less experience than both Salah and Kane, but would surely cost a lot less to bring in than the Premier League duo.

Dolberg and Piatek are more options for the future rather than for now, however both would be big risks, as Barca would be banking on them fulfilling their potentials to adequately fill the void that’s to be left by Suarez.