Barcelona learn the price they must pay in order to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Barcelona are going to have to fork out £200M+ if they are to bring in midfield star Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils are going to want more than £200M if they are to sell the former Juventus star, and that the player looks likely to leave the club next summer.

The report also notes that Barcelona are interested in him, as well as other European giants PSG and Juventus, so it looks like the Blaugrana will have to fend off some competition if they are to sign the talented midfielder.

Pogba has been fairly hit-and-miss since his move to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2016, however he proved at the World Cup this summer in Russia that he has what it takes to be classed as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The 25-year-old was superb for France, as he played a significant part in all six games he played in to help Les Bleus claim their second ever world title.

Barca already have stars like Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal at the club, however Pogba should have enough in him to claim a starting role at the club if he does end up joining Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Only time will if Barca end up meeting Man United’s asking price for Pogba, one that may be worth meeting given the potential and ability the Frenchman has at his disposal.