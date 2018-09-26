Barcelona have one major advantage over Real Madrid in transfer battle over Manchester United misfit Paul Pogba

Barcelona reportedly have one key advantage over their arch rivals Real Madrid in the transfer battle for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international’s Old Trafford future looks in huge doubt at the moment, and Don Balon links the likes of Real, Barca and Juventus as potential suitors for his signature.

The report states, however, that Barcelona look the club more likely to sign Pogba in January due to Real Madrid’s financial situation meaning they’d have to wait until the summer.

The piece does suggest there is a big threat from Pogba’s old club Juventus, though speculation elsewhere suggests the Nou Camp would be the player’s preferred destination.

The Daily Mail claim Pogba has informed United he wants to join Barcelona, and that desire to leave is one of the reasons manager Jose Mourinho has decided he’ll never captain the team again.

While many United fans would rather Mourinho to go – and also think he is the more likely to head for the exit first – it doesn’t look too good for Pogba at United as all signs point towards a move to Barcelona.