Barcelona squad vs Leganes confirmed: star’s inclusion has these fans calling for him to start

Barcelona announced their squad for their match against Leganes on Wednesday, and one star’s inclusion in the list has some Barca fans calling for him to start.

The Blaugrana will look to get back to winning ways in their mid-week La Liga clash, after the Spanish giants dropped their first points of the season in their 2-2 draw with Girona on the weekend.

And it seems like Ernesto Valverde will want to get his side back to winning ways as well, as the Spaniard has selected a near-enough full strength squad for Barca’s clash against Leganes.

The Blaugrana boss will have all of his usual first-team starters to pick from on Wednesday, as they look to stay top of the league.

One star that was included in Barca’s squad was Brazilian winger Malcom, something that has seen a fair few fans call for him to start against Leganes.

The winger is yet to make a first team start for Barca in all competitions this season, and this is surely one of the reasons why these fans are so desperate to see him play from the get-go against Leganes.

Here are a few tweets from fans demanding the Brazilian start on Wednesday, something that we’d definitely like to see happen as well…

malcom ?????? — ed (@spededuardo) September 25, 2018

Good to see Malcom starting a game eventually xD — 10 ?? (@ClxnicxlLeo) September 25, 2018

Malcom aeeeee — SUPER CHOQUE (@crf_william) September 25, 2018

Need the gala 11 to start bar Dembele. Malcom deserves a chance. — SK (@Shantan0707) September 25, 2018

Play Malcom!! — 444 (@Shadyy_Melon) September 25, 2018

Give Malcom a Chance — El Tango (@ElTango7) September 25, 2018

Start malcom u dumb ass — Cule? (@Miim_Barca) September 25, 2018