Barcelona superstar weighing up prospect of leaving club, offer has already been made to star

Luis Suarez is reportedly weighing up the option of securing a move away from Barcelona, with the forward already having received an offer from an MLS.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Uruguayan will leave the club if he feels like he isn’t up the task of playing for Barca anymore, and that the forward has an offer from the MLS that he is thinking about taking.

Suarez definitely hasn’t been at his best so far this season for the Blaugrana, so we’re not surprised to hear that the player himself is willing to leave the club if these displays don’t improve.

The former Liverpool man has only scored 3 times in 7 appearances in all competitions, with one of these being a penalty, a record that we’re sure most Barca fans aren’t best pleased with.

Last season, the striker did manage to score 31 times in all competitions, however a lot of these strikes came during the star’s purple patch in the middle of the season, with the beginning and end to his campaign being nothing short of poor.

Suarez leaving would require Barca to dip into the transfer market for a replacement, and should they bring in the right man, it could be the move the club need to win the Champions League for the first time since 2015.

Only time will tell if Suarez bucks his ideas up and improves his displays at the Nou Camp, something that could see him stay in Catalonia just a little while longer.