Barcelona’s plan to bag world class superstar by using €150M ace that Lionel Messi wants out of club

Barcelona are reportedly planning to use Ousmane Dembele in a deal to land Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, with Lionel Messi wanting the Frenchman out of the Nou Camp.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Argentine has asked for the Spanish giants to get rid of Dembele, and that because no one wants to pay the €150m asking price Barca have for the 21-year-old, the club are planning to include him in a deal for Salah.

The report also notes that Barca using Dembele in a deal for Salah is to try and get a cut-price deal for the Egyptian, however even if this method does prove to be successful, it may not be worth it at all.

The Frenchman is only 21 years old, and despite his average displays for Barca last season, the winger still has so much ability and potential at his disposal.

So far this season, the former Borussia Dortmund man has managed to clock up a total of five goals in seven appearances for the Blaugrana, with one of these being the winner in the Spanish Super Cup.

Salah has been one of the best players on the planet these past 15 months, and we’re sure there are a far few out there who’d have him down as their deserved winner for the Ballon D’Or this year.

Getting rid of Dembele may be a risk given the potential he has, but Liverpool could be getting the better end of the deal should Barca actually go through with their plan.

Watch this space.