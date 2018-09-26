Menu

Video: ‘What a night’ – Thibaut Courtois’ nightmare for Real Madrid puts icing on the cake for these Chelsea fans

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Some Chelsea fans are absolutely loving life right now as Thibaut Courtois puts the icing on their cake for the evening.

The Blues have already earned themselves a 2-1 win away to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, and now their former goalkeeper Courtois is having a terrible time in La Liga.

MORE: Eden Hazard says chat with Chelsea team-mate on the bench inspired stunning winning goal vs Liverpool

The Real Madrid ‘keeper didn’t cover himself in glory in this video clip below, with his side finding themselves 3-0 down to Sevilla by half time.

Courtois left Chelsea this summer after running his contract down to its final year, so that clearly left some bad blood as these fans now troll him for the bad evening he’s having…

More Stories Thibaut Courtois