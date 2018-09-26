Video: ‘What a night’ – Thibaut Courtois’ nightmare for Real Madrid puts icing on the cake for these Chelsea fans

Some Chelsea fans are absolutely loving life right now as Thibaut Courtois puts the icing on their cake for the evening.

The Blues have already earned themselves a 2-1 win away to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, and now their former goalkeeper Courtois is having a terrible time in La Liga.

The Real Madrid ‘keeper didn’t cover himself in glory in this video clip below, with his side finding themselves 3-0 down to Sevilla by half time.

Courtois left Chelsea this summer after running his contract down to its final year, so that clearly left some bad blood as these fans now troll him for the bad evening he’s having…

Courtois assist Sevilla 2-0 Madrid 22mins lol — RatedBarkley.?? (@RatedBarkley) September 26, 2018

Courtois having a nightmare — Rohit (@SankiSanyasi) September 26, 2018

By the way, Courtois’ had a nightmare start. Conceded three goals already in the first half. What a night. — Hassan Safa (@HassanSafa) September 26, 2018

Look at Courtois. Lol tears in my eyes — ? (@kkkeurim) September 26, 2018

Lol courtois you ok ? @realmadriden — Evangelizer Kofi (@OwuraKofi_) September 26, 2018

Courtois has started again lol — isaac hayes (@isaacZeeco) September 26, 2018

Lol… Saw Madrid 3 – 0, checked who was in goal; Courtois, and I was automatically relieved ??? — Oluwafemi Ojosu (@TheRains94) September 26, 2018